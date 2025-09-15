Chuck Schumer Says Putin Is Testing Trump In Poland And Romania: President's 'Weakness' Will Hurt The United States Badly

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Sunday that Vladimir Putin is "repeatedly testing" President Donald Trump after Romania reported a Russian drone incursion in its airspace, the second such breach of NATO territory in less than a week.

Schumer accused Trump of "passing the buck" as allies scrambled to deploy fighters and demanded answers.

"Putin is testing Trump, first in Poland and now in Romania. And Trump is just passing the buck. Trump's signs of weakness will hurt the United States badly," Schumer posted on X.

Romania said a Russian-made drone crossed its border during strikes on Ukraine late Saturday, prompting F-16s to shadow the aircraft for roughly 50 minutes before it left Romanian airspace. Officials said they held fire to avoid collateral damage, while NATO allies condemned the breach.

Trump Touts Energy Levers As Critics Escalate

Trump has not specifically addressed the Romania incident. On Saturday, he wrote on Truth Social that the more than three-year war could end if "all NATO countries stopped buying oil from Russia" and if the U.S. slapped tariffs on China for purchasing Russian petroleum. He has also urged allies to consider energy steps alongside economic pressure.

Poland last week reported multiple Russian drones crossed its airspace during an assault on Ukraine, an episode Warsaw and several European officials called deliberate. Trump appeared to play down the significance, suggesting the drones "possibly" entered by mistake, a remark at odds with Polish and Czech leaders.

Democrats sharpened their criticism as the incidents piled up. Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) called the Polish breach "a thumb in the eye" for Trump and urged "a strong message back to Putin."

The White House, according to an ABC News report, has said it supports NATO responses and consultations with affected allies. Romania and Poland have both scrambled jets in recent days and lodged protests with Moscow, while alliance officials have warned that repeated drone incursions risk miscalculation.

