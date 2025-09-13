Utah Gov. Spencer Cox called on Americans to reject political violence and embrace unity following the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at a university event in Orem, Utah.

Cox confirmed that law enforcement has taken a suspect into custody in connection with the shooting, POLITICO reports.

Speaking at a Friday press conference, Cox urged young Americans to lower the temperature in public discourse, warning that the nation's politics increasingly resemble "rage."

Also Read: Kirk Assassination Makes Gun Stocks Volatile: 8 Names To Watch, Including One Backed By Trump’s Son

The report adds that he stressed the need for cultural change, asking citizens to build "a different path" grounded in empathy rather than hostility.

Cox emphasized that younger generations hold the power to reshape national culture.

He described Kirk's death as a tragic reminder of the costs of division and warned against the cycle of retaliation.

"We can return violence with violence; we can return hate with hate. That's the problem with political violence. It metastasizes," he said.

Social Media Backlash

The governor also criticized the widespread sharing of graphic footage of the shooting.

“Social media is a cancer on our society right now,” Cox slammed, encouraging people to disconnect, seek meaningful relationships, and engage constructively in their communities rather than consume violent imagery.

Kirk, a co-founder of Turning Point USA and an ally of President Donald Trump, had built a national following among young conservatives.

In remarks after the incident, Trump urged unity but also targeted what he called "radical left lunatics," reiterating his view that left-wing extremism poses the greatest threat, the report adds.

Cox, by contrast, urged all Americans to honor Kirk's legacy by rejecting vengeance and working together.

Suspect In Custody

Authorities identified 22-year-old Tyler Robinson of Utah as the suspect. Cox explained that a family member tipped off investigators after Robinson allegedly confessed or implied involvement.

The governor admitted he hoped the perpetrator would be an outsider, saying it would have been easier to claim "we don't do that here."

Still, he pointed to peaceful vigils across the state as proof that Utahns responded with compassion, not anger.

Cox concluded by expressing optimism that Americans can reverse course.

"I still believe in our country, and I know Charlie Kirk believed in our country," he said, adding that the tragedy can serve as a catalyst for healing, POLITICO adds.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock/Primakov