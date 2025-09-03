Anthony Scaramucci Remembers The Last Time Trump Phoned Him: 'I Thought He Was Calling To Wish Me A Happy Easter, But…'

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci once revealed that his final phone conversation with Donald Trump in 2019 started as what he thought would be a friendly holiday greeting but quickly escalated into a heated exchange over press freedom.

Trump Accused Scaramucci Of Being A ‘Deep Stater'

In a video shared on his YouTube channel last month, Scaramucci recounted the Easter Sunday call, saying Trump phoned him after reading his op-ed defending the press.

"He called me. I thought he was calling me to wish me a happy Easter, but he wasn't," Scaramucci said. "He was calling me to lay into me because I had written an article that said … the press is not the enemy of the people. Stop saying that."

Scaramucci recalled Trump accusing him of being a "deep stater" during the fiery exchange. "That was the last time we spoke," he added.

From 11 Days In The White House To A Crypto-Heavy Portfolio

Scaramucci, nicknamed "The Mooch," famously served just 11 days as Trump's communications director in 2017 before being ousted, a tenure so brief it inspired the term "a Scaramucci" to describe an 11-day period.

Since leaving the White House, he has rebuilt his reputation in finance, steering SkyBridge Capital through volatility, including its pivot to crypto investments.

A July 2025 Fortune report pegged his net worth between $150 million and $200 million, with more than half of it tied to Bitcoin and a sizable stake in Solana.

Most of his fortune comes from personal investments and the management fees generated by SkyBridge Capital, which oversaw $2.6 billion in assets by the close of 2024. He also brings in royalties from multiple books, including The Little Book of Hedge Funds.

Praise And Criticism For Trump's Policies

Despite their rocky history, Scaramucci praised Trump's political strategy earlier this year, calling his return to the White House "the greatest comeback in political history."

"He may talk like a fifth grader … but he's a very smart and very clever guy," he said.

He credited Trump for creating a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and advancing digital asset regulation, but slammed his tariffs and called the launch of Trump's meme coin "Idi Amin-level corruption."

