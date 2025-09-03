Trump Blasts Beijing's Military Parade, Reminds Xi Jinping That 'Many Americans Died In China's Quest For 'Victory And Glory'

President Donald Trump used his social media platform on Wednesday as Chinese President Xi Jinping, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared together in Beijing, accusing Xi of "conspiring against" the United States.

Donald Trump's Truth Social Post Mixes China Praise, Provocation

"May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration. Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America," Trump wrote on Truth Social as China staged its largest military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of Japan's surrender after World War II.

He began the post saying, "The big question to be answered is whether or not President Xi of China will mention the massive amount of support and ‘blood' that The United States of America gave to China in order to help it to secure its FREEDOM from a very unfriendly foreign invader." Trump continued, "Many Americans died in China's quest for Victory and Glory. I hope that they are rightfully Honored and Remembered for their Bravery and Sacrifice!"

Xi Hosts Putin And Kim Amid Global Scrutiny

Xi hosted foreign dignitaries, including Putin and Kim, at the Tianjin gathering and parade, part of multi-day events tied to the World War II anniversary. According to a report by the Associated Press, Kim arrived earlier in the week, with the Kremlin saying a Putin-Kim meeting was under consideration, according to Russian and Western media.

The Beijing optics revived Western concerns about closer ties among China, Russia and North Korea as Moscow presses its war in Ukraine. U.S. and allied officials have accused Pyongyang of supplying munitions and other support to Russia, while analysts say China has acted as an economic lifeline for Moscow despite sanctions pressure.

Washington Weighs Alliances, Tariffs And Deterrence Signals

Trump, meanwhile, dismissed worries that closer China–Russia ties threaten the United States, citing America's unmatched military power. According to a Reuters report, in a radio interview on Tuesday, Trump said he isn't concerned about a potential China–Russia axis forming against the U.S.

Trump's post also landed amid his on-again, off-again tariff diplomacy with Beijing. He recently extended a suspension of heightened tariffs for 90 days while keeping a 10% reciprocal levy in place, even as he and his advisers threaten significantly higher duties if trade frictions escalate.

Photo Courtesy: Brian Jason on Shutterstock.com

