Elizabeth Warren On Trump Family's Unrealized $5 Billion World Liberty Token Gains: 'Corruption, Plain and Simple'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) criticized the Trump family’s financial gains from the World Liberty Financial (WLFI) token on Tuesday, labeling it as “corruption.”

The Democratic lawmaker took to X to express her disapproval of the Trump family’s reported $5 billion increase in paper fortune, following the trading debut of WLFI, the governance token of World Liberty Financial, a decentralized finance platform.

“It's corruption, plain and simple,” Warren said.

The White House and the World Liberty Financial team didn’t immediately return Benzinga’s request for comment.

Warren has been a persistent critic of the Trump family’s cryptocurrency ventures, such as the Official Trump TRUMP/USD meme coin and the dollar-pegged stablecoin, USD1. She argued that cryptocurrency bills, including the GENIUS Act and the CLARITY Act, failed to address this corruption.

WLFI Token Becomes Big Talking Point In Crypto

The WLFI token has been making headlines since its debut on Monday. It began trading at $0.228 and climbed to a high of $0.46 within the next half hour. But the gains were quickly reversed, with the token now down 50% from its peak and 26% from its opening price.

The Trump family is deeply invested in the project, with President Donald Trump listed as Co-Founder Emeritus, while his sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., serve as co-founders. Entities linked to the family own nearly a quarter of all WLFI tokens.

The token’s trading debut reportedly boosted the Trump family’s wealth by $5 billion, potentially making it their most valuable asset.

Price Action: At the time of writing, WLFI was exchanging hands at $0.2288, up 20.63% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

