Trump Signs Executive Order Extending Heightened Tariff Suspension On China For 90 Days — Says Getting Along With Beijing 'Very Well'

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday, extending the suspension of heightened tariffs on China for another 90 days, keeping the current 10% reciprocal tariff in place until Nov. 10, 2025.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “I have just signed an Executive Order that will extend the Tariff Suspension on China for another 90 days,” while adding that all other elements of the agreement remain the same.

Move ‘Necessary’ To Facilitate Negotiations

According to a White House fact sheet on the matter, the move is deemed “necessary to facilitate ongoing and productive discussion with China,” which is aimed at addressing “trade imbalances” and unfair trade practices between the two nations.

See Also: Brazil’s President Says ‘Won’t Humiliate Myself’ By Calling Trump — Seeks Joint BRICS Response With China, India To Counter Tariffs

The fact sheet says that the U.S. and China have engaged in “multiple rounds of productive negotiations” to address trade reciprocity and national security concerns. It also notes that other U.S. tariff measures with respect to China will remain in place.

The fact sheet described trade discussions as “constructive” and building toward “fair and balanced trade with a key trading partner.” It further notes Trump’s latest statement on the matter, saying, “We're getting along with China very well.”

Trump Has Final Say On Extending Tariffs

Late last month, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that Trump had the final say on trade deals, as well as a potential extension on the tariff pause between the United States and China.

This extension is a crucial relief for both nations, as according to the Observatory of Economic Complexity, China risks losing $488 billion in exports to the U.S. without a trade deal, while the latter loses out on $100 billion worth of exports to China.

Photo Courtesy: Rawpixel.com on Shutterstock.com

Loading... Loading...

Read More: