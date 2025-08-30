Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Defies Trump's Immigration Crackdown, Vows Police Won't Aid Federal Raids Or Military Troops In Streets

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson signed an executive order Saturday aimed at resisting President Donald Trump's planned immigration crackdown, setting up a potential showdown between City Hall and the White House.

Johnson Bans Chicago Police From Aiding Federal Immigration Raids

The order bars Chicago police from collaborating with federal agents on immigration raids or joint patrols and directs city departments to explore legal and legislative tools to oppose the administration's actions, as reported by CNN.

Johnson warned residents that the city may soon see "militarized immigration enforcement" in its neighborhoods.

"We may also see National Guard troops. We may even see active duty military and armed vehicles in our streets," Johnson said before signing the order.

"Our people have not asked for this, but nevertheless, we find ourselves having to respond."

White House Dismisses Johnson's Order As ‘Publicity Stunt‘

The mayor also demanded that federal officers operating in Chicago wear visible identification and body cameras. "This is clearly unconstitutional. It's illegal, and it's costly," Johnson later told CNN.

The White House dismissed Johnson's move as political theater. "If these Democrats focused on fixing crime in their own cities instead of doing publicity stunts to criticize the President, their communities would be much safer," spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D-Ill) echoed Johnson's criticism, accusing Trump of seeking to "militarize our cities and end elections" without consulting state or local leaders.

Trump blasted Illinois Pritzker in a Truth Social post on Saturday, citing a violent weekend in Chicago where six people were killed and 24 others shot.

He called Pritzker "weak and pathetic," accused him of refusing help to curb crime, and warned that if the situation isn't fixed quickly, "we're coming."

Vice President JD Vance defended Trump's stance, saying Chicago leaders are "angrier about Donald Trump offering to help them than they are about the fact that their own residents are being carjacked and murdered in the streets."

Trump’s National Guard Deployment Sparks Clash

Last week, Trump indicated he may expand the deployment of military forces to additional U.S. cities after sending roughly 2,000 National Guard troops to Washington, D.C., as part of his anti-crime push.

He credited the move with restoring order in the capital, applauded cooperation with local law enforcement, and emphasized that active-duty military personnel had not yet been called in.

He singled out Chicago as a possible next target, blasting the city's leadership and pledging to "straighten out" its public safety challenges.

Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary voiced support for Trump's crime policy, saying it was “gaining traction” at home and abroad as the president leaned on National Guard deployments to restore order in U.S. cities.

In sharp contrast, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton condemned the move, arguing it validated her 2024 warning of a militarized America under Trump's second term and calling his approach a "classic authoritarian playbook" that state and local governments must resist.

