Hillary Clinton Says Her 2024 Warning Of Troops Patrolling Streets Has Come True In Trump 2.0: 'I Wish I'd Been Wrong'

Former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is warning that her prediction of a militarized America under President Donald Trump's second term has come true as National Guard troops patrol U.S. cities under the president's new "law and order" push.

Clinton Says Trump's Troop Deployments Validate Her 2024 Warning

On X, Clinton shared side-by-side images of her September 2024 book passage and current headlines reporting National Guard deployments in Washington, D.C., and plans for Chicago.

"On the left, my warning from September 2024 about what Trump 2.0 would look like. On the right, recent headlines," she wrote.

"I wish I'd been wrong. But because Trump is following a classic authoritarian playbook, it's up to state and local governments to push back on this tyranny while it's still possible."

Trump Arms Guard In DC As Pentagon Weighs Chicago Troop Surge

NBC News reported that Guard troops in D.C. are now carrying firearms as part of Trump's crime crackdown.

The Washington Post revealed Pentagon plans for a larger deployment in Chicago, with thousands of Guard members and even active-duty forces under discussion.

Trump Eyes Chicago After National Guard Deployment In Washington, DC

Trump signaled he may broaden the use of military forces in U.S. cities after sending about 2,000 National Guard troops to Washington, D.C., in his anti-crime initiative. He claimed the deployment had restored order in the capital and praised coordination with local police, while stressing that "regular military" forces were not yet required.

Trump suggested Chicago could be next, criticizing the city's leadership and vowing to "straighten out" its public safety issues.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker (D-Calif.) condemned the plan as an "abuse of power" and a manufactured crisis, arguing there was no emergency warranting federal intervention.

Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth authorized the armed deployment of National Guard personnel in Washington, reversing a prior Pentagon directive that had kept them unarmed.

