Kevin O'Leary Says How People Think About Trump Abroad Has Shifted For This Reason

Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary says it is clear that President Donald Trump's "crime policy is gaining traction" as the president heads into his seventh Cabinet meeting, arguing that "right now the policy is working."

Kevin O'Leary Praises Trump’s Crime Policy Momentum

On X, O'Leary wrote, “As Trump heads into his 7th cabinet meeting, one thing is clear, crime policy is gaining traction. Most people want safe cities, and that message resonates worldwide.

"The perception of Trump abroad has shifted, and right now the policy is working."

O’Leary Presses On Local Focus And Implementation Questions

In a Fox News interview, O'Leary said the administration's "narrative on crime in cities" is resonating because it's local and visible, citing Washington, D.C., as an example that drew "world press."

He framed the politics as simple, "Most people rather live in a safe city, period… I don't know how you lose with this." Still, he acknowledged questions about execution and "how much of the federal mandate is poured into the state around the national guard," adding that many residents simply want officials to "go ahead, fix it."

He also said attitudes toward Trump in Europe and the Middle East have shifted as foreign observers watch him use executive power, "This style of management is somehow working for him."

Pushback Grows As Crime Politics Intensify Nationwide

O'Leary's praise lands amid a broader White House push to make crime a defining issue. Trump has threatened to send National Guard units to cities such as Chicago after a surge of federal personnel in D.C., a tactic that has drawn both support and alarm.

According to a report by The Associated Press, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) says Chicago doesn't need troops and points to recent declines in violent crime. Meanwhile, civil liberties advocates and legal scholars also question the scope of federal authority to deploy Guard forces into cities.

The debate has been personal for O'Leary. Earlier this week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) mocked him after O'Leary described parts of San Francisco and Los Angeles as "war zones," comments that followed his defense of Trump's threat to send troops to Democrat-run cities.

