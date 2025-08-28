Satya Nadella Says These Microsoft Copilot Prompts Now Run His Schedule, Prep Meetings And Even Flag Risks, Shares 5 Examples

On Wednesday, Microsoft Corporation MSFT CEO Satya Nadella revealed how GPT-5 integration into Microsoft 365 Copilot has become a core part of his daily workflow, showing five AI prompts he uses to prepare meetings, assess projects and identify risks.

Nadella's 5 Prompts Show AI At Work

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Nadella outlined five ways GPT-5 Copilot helps him manage his schedule and decision-making:

First, "Based on my prior interactions with [/person], give me 5 things likely top of mind for our next meeting."

"Draft a project update based on emails, chats, and all meetings in [/series]: KPIs vs. targets, wins/losses, risks, competitive moves, plus likely tough questions and answers."

"Are we on track for the [Product] launch in November? Check eng progress, pilot program results, risks. Give me a probability."

"Review my calendar and email from the last month and create 5 to 7 buckets for projects I spend most time on, with % of time spent and short descriptions."

"Review [/select email] + prep me for the next meeting in [/series], based on past manager and team discussions."

Nadella said GPT-5 Copilot has "quickly become part of my everyday workflow," adding that it provides "a new layer of intelligence spanning all my apps."

GPT-5 Upgrade Boosts Copilot Features

Microsoft announced on Aug. 7 that GPT-5 is now integrated into Microsoft 365 Copilot and Copilot Studio globally.

The update gives Copilot a real-time router to select between fast-response and deep-reasoning engines, the ability to process documents up to 100,000 tokens, and more human-like responses when tasks require nuanced analysis.

Price Action: Microsoft’s stock has fallen 1.12% over the past month but remains up 21.06% year-to-date, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate MSFT is showing short-term weakness while sustaining a strong upward trajectory in the medium and long term. More performance details are available here.

