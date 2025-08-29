Billionaires 'Know What They're Doing,' Lamborghini CEO Says As Trump Tariff Uncertainty Pauses Luxury Car Orders

Lamborghini Automobili CEO Stephan Winkelmann said tariff uncertainty under President Donald Trump has prompted even billionaire customers to postpone supercar purchases, with the Italian luxury brand currently paying 27.5% duties on U.S. exports.

Luxury Automaker Faces 27.5% Import Duties as Customers Wait

“Some are waiting because they want to be sure that this is the final number that is going to be in place,” Winkelmann told CNBC. “They are millionaires or billionaires for a reason, so they know what they’re doing.”

See Also: Trump’s ‘Crackpot Economics’ A Disaster In The Making, Says Economist Paul Krugman — Markets Won’t React Until It’s Too Late

Trump Tariffs Hit European Automakers

The luxury automaker, owned by Volkswagen AG‘s VWAGY Audi Group, faces significant headwinds as Trump’s trade policies reshape import costs. While the White House announced a 15% European tariff agreement, the rate hasn’t taken effect for automobiles, leaving Lamborghini paying higher duties.

With Lamborghini prices starting at $400,000, even wealthy buyers are price-sensitive to potential increases, Winkelmann noted.

Production Remains Italy-Based Despite Costs

The CEO emphasized Lamborghinis cannot be manufactured in the U.S. because the “made in Italy” promise remains core to brand identity. The company announced summer price increases of 7% for Temerario and Urus models and 10% for the Revuelto.

“For us, free trade is the right approach,” Winkelmann said. “We are ready to face whatever comes.”

Strong Fundamentals Shield Near-Term Impact

Lamborghini reported record 2024 revenue exceeding €3 billion ($3.5 billion) with 10,867 vehicle deliveries. The company’s large backorder provides insulation from immediate demand drops, as current deliveries reflect orders placed one to two years ago.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock