A Worker Says Their Boss Just Bought A Ferrari And A New Urus For His Teen Daughter. Meanwhile, Employees Were Denied A Cost Of Living Raise

One worker’s Reddit post is drawing outrage after revealing the stark contrast between their boss’s lavish spending and how he treats his staff. According to the recent post on r/Anticonsumption, the company owner recently purchased a Ferrari for himself and a brand-new Lamborghini Urus for his 17-year-old daughter.

The Gall

Despite the luxury buys, the employee said the owner and his legal team “have the gall to deny us a cost of living increase” and recently switched the company's health insurance provider to UnitedHealthcare to save “a few dollars.”

The post added another detail that upset commenters: When a coworker died in a car crash, the boss sent the grieving widow $50 in cash and a $50 gift card to Olive Garden. Meanwhile, employees raised $1,800 of their own money to help cover funeral expenses.

Commenters piled on with their own stories of mistreatment and wage suppression while employers flaunted wealth.

One person recalled, "Everyone in the family got brand new cars, and they took away paid holidays and paid time off for their employees and wouldn’t give them raises." Another shared, "He is buying luxury cars because he’s not paying you … That is your money. The value you bring to the table … is his daughter’s luxury car budget."

Others pointed out how common this dynamic is across industries. "This is 2025 USA in a nutshell," one person commented.

A former paralegal chimed in about being underpaid while doing billable work that her boss charged $400 an hour for: "He wouldn't even let me use the title of paralegal because then ethically he should be billing my work at paralegal rates."

A commenter said their husband's employer cut benefits and lost three employees in a month, despite the business operating in a thriving industry. Another recounted being told by a boss that a $1-per-hour raise would sink the company, only to watch that same owner buy a new Rivian in cash.

Another user summed it up simply: "Record profits are stolen wages."

The thread became a lightning rod for larger frustrations around capitalism, worker exploitation, and class inequality. Some users called for unionization, while others leaned into gallows humor: "That's why billionaires all want to go to space. The guillotine doesn't work in zero gravity."

Others referenced the French Revolution, noting that when the divide between rich and poor becomes extreme, things break down. "Economic inequality correction can be brutal," one commenter warned.

