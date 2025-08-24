Illinois Governor Calls Trump's Plan To Deploy National Guard In Chicago 'Abuse Of Power'

President Donald Trump‘s plan to deploy National Guard troops to Chicago represents an “abuse of power” and an attempt to “manufacture a crisis,” Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said Friday. The Democratic governor stated there is no emergency justifying military intervention in Illinois.

Trump has already stationed approximately 2,000 National Guard troops in Washington D.C. as part of his administration’s crime reduction initiative in Democrat-controlled cities, according to a BBC report.

Defense Secretary Arms D.C. Troops Amid Expanded Operations

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered National Guard personnel patrolling Washington streets to carry service-issued weapons, reversing an earlier Pentagon directive. The approximately 2,000 troops, previously unarmed, are now authorized to bear weapons “consistent with their mission and training.”

See Also: Democrats Slam Trump’s DOJ Release Of Epstein Files, Say 97% Of Them Contain No New Information

The troops remain stationed near key landmarks, including the National Mall and Union Station, supporting local law enforcement without direct participation in arrests.

Chicago Mayor Expresses “Grave Concerns” Over Potential Deployment

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said his administration received no official notification about a potential National Guard deployment. Johnson labeled Trump’s approach “uncoordinated, uncalled for, and unsound,” warning that military intervention could “inflame tensions between residents and law enforcement.”

The mayor also emphasized Chicago’s recent progress in crime reduction, stating that federal deployment could threaten existing improvements.

National Emergency Declaration Under Consideration

Trump indicated he may declare a national emergency if the current 30-day deployment authorization expires. “If I have a national emergency, I can keep the troops here as long as I want,” Trump said from the Oval Office.

The president plans to request $2 billion from Congress for Washington D.C. beautification projects, despite recent $1.1 billion budget cuts to the city.

Attorney General Pam Bondi reported over 700 arrests since operations began, including 40 Thursday arrests and seizure of 91 illegal firearms. However, a Washington Post poll shows nearly 80% of D.C. residents oppose the federal deployment.

Trump earlier suggested expanding operations to New York and Los Angeles, though no formal announcements have been made.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock