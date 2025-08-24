Economist/YouGov Poll Shows Widespread Trump Disapproval

Seven months into his second term, President Donald Trump‘s approval ratings are underwater, according to a new poll.

What Happened: A poll conducted by The Economist/YouGov shows a growing disapproval of Trump’s presidency among Americans.

The survey revealed that 40% of respondents approved of Trump’s handling of the presidency, while 56% expressed disapproval. The poll also highlighted a partisan divide, with most Democrats disapproving of Trump and most Republicans approving.

Trump’s highest approval rating came from those aged 65 and older, with 48% expressing approval. On the other hand, the lowest approval rate was among those aged 18 to 29, with 29% expressing approval.

The poll found that 23% of Americans “strongly approve” of Trump’s work as president, while 47% “strongly disapprove.”

An earlier Reuters/Ipsos poll this month showed a seven-point drop in approval for Trump’s handling of the presidency, with his approval at 40% as in the new The Economist/YouGov survey.

Meanwhile, a Pew Research Center poll released in mid-August put Trump’s current job approval rating at 38%.

Why It Matters: The decline in approval ratings is a significant development in Trump’s second term. The growing disapproval among Americans and the partisan divide highlighted in the survey could have implications for the administration’s policy-making and political strategy.

The stark difference in approval ratings among different age groups also points to a potential generational divide in political opinion.

The continued monitoring of these trends will be crucial in understanding the public sentiment towards the Trump administration.

