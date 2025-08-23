Trump's Approval Rating Rises Among Baby Boomers After Dip in June

A new poll shows a slight uptick in President Donald Trump‘s approval rating among Baby Boomers following a significant dip earlier this summer.

What Happened: The InsiderAdvantage polling data revealed that Trump’s approval rating among voters aged 65 and above was at 45% in May and fell to 38% in June. However, the August survey indicates a slight recovery, with his approval rating climbing back to 40%.

The poll analysis notes that Boomers were instrumental in Trump’s 2024 election win, with 51% of voters in this age group casting their votes for him.

The recent uptick in approval seems to align with Trump’s attempts to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

Despite these efforts, Trump’s approval ratings on foreign policy have seen a dip in several recent polls. However, his net approval rating on foreign policy among baby boomers has remained relatively stable.

When it comes to the Russia-Ukraine issue, Trump’s handling of the conflict has seen a significant shift in approval among baby boomers since March, with approval increasing from 37% to 45% and disapproval decreasing from 57% to 47%.

Interestingly, this surge in support seems to be predominantly among older Americans, while the overall public sentiment has remained relatively unchanged.

Baby Boomers also continue to view Trump more favorably on foreign diplomacy than the general electorate, with 48% of baby boomers approving of the recent meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska, compared to 41% of all voters.

The Boomer demographic has consistently been a strong support base for Trump. The recent rebound in approval ratings among this group could be a positive sign for the President, especially considering their crucial role in his 2024 election victory.

The stability of Trump’s foreign policy approval rating among Baby Boomers, despite a general decline, further underscores the significance of this demographic in his political base.

