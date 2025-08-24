Mamdani's Campaign Surpasses $1 Million in a Month, With Majority of Funds From Outside NYC

New York City Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani raised over $1 million during the most recent reporting period, with a significant chunk of these donations cominf from outside the city.

What Happened: As per the latest filings with the New York City Campaign Finance Board, Mamdani’s campaign has been outperforming that of ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.).

Out of the total $1.05 million raised between July 12 and August 18, $532,000, which accounts for 53% of the total, came from outside NYC, while $490,000 was donated from within the city.

The campaign saw contributions from 1,100 donors during the period. This contrasts with Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, who raised funds from 4,400 donors, with most of his donations originating from within NYC. But Mamdani holds a significant cash advantage.

As per the report by the New York Post, Mamdani has $4,392,480 on hand before matching funds. This is in comparison to Sliwa’s $2,002,816, with independent candidate Cuomo at just $1,157,614.

“Our campaign is proud to be fueled by true grassroots support that speaks to the people-powered movement we’re building,” Mamdani spokesperson Dora Pekec told the outlet.

The fundraising success of Mamdani’s campaign signals a strong support base, not just within NYC, but also from outside the city. This could potentially influence the dynamics of the mayoral race, providing Mamdani with a financial edge over his competitors.

The significant funds on hand before matching also indicate a robust financial health of the campaign, which could be crucial in the final stages of the race.

