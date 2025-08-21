JD Vance Says Gavin Newsom's Attempt To 'Mimic' Trump's Social Media Style Lacks A Key Component

Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday criticized California Governor Gavin Newsom for trying to "mimic" President Donald Trump's social-media persona, arguing the imitation misses what he called Trump's core advantage, which is authenticity.

JD Vance Says Newsom’s Attempt To Mimic Trump Lacks A Key Component

"This idea that Gavin Newsom is somehow going to mimic Donald Trump's style — I think that ignores the fundamental genius of President Trump's political success," Vance said on Fox News' The Ingraham Angle, "which is that he's authentic. He just is who he is."

Vance's remarks came after host Laura Ingraham framed Democrats as still conducting their 2024 "autopsy" and concluding they must be tougher, "be more like Trump in tone," to win.

Vance’s ‘Free Political Advice’ For Democrats

Vance called that lesson misguided. "Look, the autopsy for the Democrats… some free political advice from the president of the United States… is stop sounding like crazy people," Vance said. He added, "You've got to be yourself. You've actually got to talk to people honestly about the issues. I don't think it's that complicated: Don't be a crazy person. Be authentic."

Gavin Newsom Claps Back At Bed Bath & Beyond's California Store Snub, Cites Bankruptcy History As BYON Stock Hovers Near $9

Newsom, a potential 2028 presidential contender, has rolled out a revamped social media strategy that mirrors Trump's signature style. This includes all-caps rants, nicknames for rivals and labeling rallies or proposals "beautiful." The approach has energized many Democrats but drawn Republican ridicule.

Is Newsom’s Style Of Copying Trump’s Social Media Style Working?

In one high-profile exchange this week, Newsom mocked Trump's one-word "bela" post while touting his push for a mid-decade congressional map, further embracing the Trump-like style his critics decry.

Republicans argue the governor's gambit is more stunt than strategy, and Vance on Wednesday cast it as evidence Democrats are misreading the former president's appeal. Political analysts, including CNN’s Harry Enten, counter that Newsom’s combative, meme-literate feed appears to be working to meet Trump on his home turf and keep voters' attention.

Photo Courtesy: Lev Radin on Shutterstock.com