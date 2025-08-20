Gen. David Allvin, the chief of staff of the Air Force, is set to retire two years ahead of schedule. This announcement, made on Monday, adds to the growing list of high-ranking military exits under Trump’s administration.

Allvin To Retire In November, Pentagon Confirms

The Air Force confirmed Allvin’s decision to retire in early November. The Pentagon, under the leadership of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, has requested Allvin’s retirement, hinting at a possible change in course. The specifics of who in the Pentagon influenced Allvin’s decision to retire remain undisclosed, reported The Washington Post

While Allvin’s successor is yet to be announced, Gen. Thomas Bussiere, nominated by Trump in July to become vice chief of staff of the Air Force, is a potential candidate. Bussiere has been managing the Air Force Global Strike Command and its nuclear weapons arsenal since 2022. Bussiere also supervised parts of Operation Midnight Hammer, the U.S. strike on Iranian nuclear sites in June.

In his statement, Allvin thanked Trump, Hegseth, and Air Force Secretary Troy Meink for giving him the opportunity to serve as the 23rd Air Force Chief of Staff.

"It was certainly not his choice,” a source told the publication.

Military Chiefs, BLS Head Dismissed In Trump Purge

This early retirement is part of a series of high-ranking military officials’ dismissals under President Donald Trump. The list features the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the chief of naval operations, the Coast Guard commandant, and the Air Force vice chief of staff.

Earlier this month, Trump also announced his sudden decision to fire the BLS Chief, Erika McEntarfer, over revisions in labor data, while also searching for potential successors to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, whose term ends in May 2026.

Pentagon Expands Missile Shield, Eyes Drone Advances

The shakeup in the military hierarchy comes amid significant developments in the defense sector. Earlier this month, the Pentagon announced that President Trump’s $175 billion Golden Dome missile defense system will have four layers of protection by the 2028 deadline.

Furthermore, the Pentagon’s $9.4 billion budget for uncrewed aircraft has attracted the attention of Joby Aviation Inc. JOBY. The company’s CEO, JoeBen Bevirt, sees significant potential in this budget allocation.

