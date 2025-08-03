Elizabeth Warren Hits Out Trump Again, Says Instead Of Lowering Grocery Costs, He's Trying To 'Cancel' Big Bird

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has blasted President Donald Trump over sweeping cuts to public broadcasting and rising consumer prices, tying both to his aggressive trade and budget policies.

CPB Shutdown Follows Trump-Backed Spending Cuts

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting announced Friday it will begin shutting down operations after Congress, under Trump's direction, eliminated $1.1 billion in federal funding.

The CPB will lay off most staff by Sept. 30, with a small team staying through January 2026.

Warren responded sharply to the development on X, formerly Twitter, saying, "Instead of lowering grocery costs, Donald Trump is trying to cancel Big Bird," referencing PBS's iconic children's programming.

Last month, Warren also criticized the Republican-led effort to slash billions in approved federal spending, including funds for public broadcasting programs like Sesame Street and National Public Radio.

Warren Links Tariffs To Price Hikes And Corporate Profiteering

In July, Warren and fellow Democrats introduced the Price Gouging Prevention Act of 2025. The bill aimed to ban excessive price hikes and empower the Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general to take action against companies abusing market power.

The legislation was introduced days after a report showed inflation climbing in June and as tariffs affecting dozens of countries, including U.S. trading partners, took effect, reported CNBC.

