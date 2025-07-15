Elizabeth Warren Slams Trump's Plan To 'Gut' Sesame Street Funding — 'If He Gets Away With This, Next Time….'

On Tuesday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) sounded the alarm over a Republican-led push to slash billions in already approved federal spending, including funds for public broadcasting programs like Sesame Street and National Public Radio.

What Happened: Warren took to X, formerly Twitter, to criticize the proposed legislation, saying, "Donald Trump wants to GUT already approved funds for public media like Sesame Street, NPR, and your local stations."

"If he gets away with this, next time he'll go after your community's funding for education, housing, climate, you name it," she posted.

Her comments come as Senate Republicans move to pass a $9 billion rescissions package before a Friday deadline. The bill, backed by Trump and already passed by the House, would cancel $1.1 billion earmarked for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and around $8 billion in foreign aid, reported The Guardian.

Why It's Important: The rescissions bill is part of a broader Trump administration strategy to reshape federal spending.

In May, Trump signed an executive order cutting off federal funding to NPR and PBS, claiming both outlets publish "biased" and "partisan" news.

Earlier this month, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) condemned the proposed $1.1 billion cut to public broadcasting, warning that such actions — fueled by Trump's attacks on PBS as "radical, woke propaganda" — signal a dangerous shift toward authoritarianism in the U.S.

On Tuesday, the Trump administration also filed a lawsuit against three Corporation for Public Broadcasting board members, seeking their removal after they refused to step down following the President's attempt to fire them, reported Reuters.

