Ex-CIA Chief John Brennan Accuses Trump of Borrowing Nazi Tactics

Former CIA Director John Brennan leveled a serious allegation against President Donald Trump, comparing Trump’s political maneuvers to those the Nazis.

What Happened: The accusations come in the wake of claims against Brennan and other officials from the Obama administration.

During a recent podcast appearance, Brennan expressed his concerns and suggested that Trump’s recent focus on him and other officials from the Obama era is a tactic to divert attention from demands by Trump’s supporters for the release of more documents related to Jeffrey Epstein.

Brennan refuted the allegations against him, emphasizing that the Russia probe has been thoroughly detailed in testimonies and multiple reports that confirm Russia’s interference in the election.

"It's not lost on me that there is a real coincidence in timing between these allegations and the challenges Donald Trump is faced with right now related to the Epstein Files and other things. So is the motivation to put something out there that the MAGA base will respond to because it's trying to show that the Deep State was a real problem and they're finally going to have some accountability here?" Brennan said during the interaction.

He further pointed out that despite the investigation reports, he has not been contacted by the Department of Justice or any other agency.

"Obama made very clear to us, he wanted us to try to uncover everything the Russians were doing, but also not to do anything that would in any way interfere in the election. So we took great steps, extraordinary procedures to try and protect a lot of this information," he added.

In a stark comparison, Brennan equated Trump’s strategy of targeting political rivals to the “political theories” employed by Nazis. He referenced the work of Carl Schmitt, a German jurist and political philosopher from the 1930s, whose theories were foundational to much of the Nazi party’s ideology.

“I've pointed out a number of times, it appears what the Trump administration is doing is following some of the political theories of Carl Schmitt, the German jurist and political philosopher of the 1930s that really served as the basis for a lot of thinking of the Nazi party, which is, you know, if you, especially if you're going to go after the liberals and the progressives, don't worry about right and wrong, you know, or good and bad, whatever,” Brennan continued.

Why It Matters: Brennan’s allegations add to the growing tension between the Trump administration and officials from the previous Obama administration.

The former CIA Director’s comparison of Trump’s political tactics to those of the Nazis is a serious charge that could potentially escalate the ongoing political discord.

The accusations also shed light on the increasing scrutiny faced by the Trump administration over its handling of the Epstein case.

The demand for more transparency in the Epstein documents by Trump’s supporters indicates a growing public interest in the case.

