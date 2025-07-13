Jeffrey Epstein in Tapes Released by Michael Wolff: 'I Was Donald's Closest Friend'

Recently surfaced recordings reveal that Jeffrey Epstein claimed to be a close friend of President Donald Trump.

What Happened: These statements, made in 2017, offer insights into Epstein’s relationship with Trump and his alleged intimate knowledge of Trump’s sexual behaviors.

During the conversation with Michael Wolff, Epstein boasted about his close ties with Trump, even claiming that Trump’s first sexual encounter with his current wife Melania occurred on Epstein’s aircraft, reports The Daily Beast.

Recorded during the interview, these tapes are expected to reignite discussions about the character of the Republican candidate, especially his attitudes towards women, in the lead-up to the forthcoming election.

The tapes portray a multifaceted image of Trump, with Epstein describing him as “charming” and “fun”, while also alleging that Trump repeatedly cheated in his marriages.

Epstein suggested that Trump took pleasure in engaging in sexual activities with the wives of his closest friends. He further insinuated that Trump was essentially a man devoid of friends, incapable of showing kindness.

When asked by Wolff, "How do you know all this?" Epstein responded saying, "I was Donald's closest friend for 10 years."

Wolff, who was conducting research for his book “Fire and Fury” during the time of the interview, shared the tape with the Daily Beast. He claims to have up to 100 hours of recorded interviews with Epstein.

Trump’s team has dismissed the tapes as “false smears”. The tapes also shed light on the relationship between Epstein and Trump, two affluent men who frequently socialized together in New York and Atlantic City.

The tapes provide Epstein’s viewpoint on their relationship, a relationship that led one man to infamy, prison, and ultimately suicide, and the other to power, the Oval Office, and his own criminal conviction.

The tapes also contain allegations about Trump’s behavior towards women, which are likely to draw attention given their long-standing friendship and the numerous accusations of sexual misconduct against the former president.

Last week, the Justice Department announced that it will not release any more documents related to the case of Epstein. Epstein died by suicide in custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking and conspiracy charges.

