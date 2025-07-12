Ex-Trump Lawyer Dershowitz Claims Knowledge of Epstein Client List: 'I Know the Names, But I'm Bound by Confidentiality'

President Donald Trump‘s former lawyer Alan Dershowitz has asserted that he is aware of the identities on the purported client list of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

What Happened: Statements from Dershowitz’s March appearance on The Sean Spicer Show have come to light again.

Last week in a post on X, Spicer shared Dershowitz’s comments, “I know the names of the individuals. I know why they're being suppressed. I know who's suppressing them. But I’m bound by confidentiality.”

Epstein, who committed suicide in 2019, has been the center of conspiracy theories that suggest he provided underage girls for sex to a list of prominent individuals.

Dershowitz, renowned for representing high-profile clients like Epstein and Donald Trump, was a member of Epstein’s defense team during the financier’s investigations for soliciting sex from minors.

Earlier this year, the Trump administration hinted at revealing documents and names linked to Epstein’s inner circle, but later withdrew, sparking outrage among many in the MAGA movement.

Despite a recent government memo stating no new evidence has been found in relation to the Epstein case, Sigrid McCawley, representing several Epstein victims, demanded that those involved in Epstein’s crimes be brought to justice.

"Epstein could not have run this operation without the help of many people. He needed a lawyer who would, you know, cover things up for him. He needed an accountant who would funnel money in certain ways," McCawley said in a statement.

Why It Matters: The alleged client list of Epstein has been a subject of intense speculation and controversy. The list is believed to contain names of high-profile individuals who were part of Epstein’s inner circle.

Dershowitz’s claim of knowledge about the list and the individuals on it adds a new layer to the ongoing investigations and discussions around Epstein’s activities.

The Trump administration’s earlier indication of releasing related documents and names, and its subsequent retraction, has added to the intrigue and public demand for transparency.

The call by McCawley for those connected to Epstein’s crimes to be held accountable underscores the seriousness of the allegations and the need for a thorough investigation.

