Elon Musk Ordered Starlink Shutdown In Ukraine During Its Counterattack On Russia In 2022: Report

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc. and SpaceX, reportedly ordered a shutdown of Starlink satellite service during a critical phase of Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russia, potentially impacting the outcome of the conflict.

What Happened: In late September 2022, during Ukraine’s attempt to reclaim territory from Russia, Musk allegedly instructed a senior engineer at SpaceX to cut Starlink coverage in strategic areas, including Kherson, a region north of the Black Sea, Reuters reported. This move reportedly led to a communication blackout for Ukrainian troops, affecting their ability to coordinate and gather intelligence.

"We have to do this," Michael Nicolls, the Starlink engineer, told his team on receiving Musk’s order, sources told the publication.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

Despite the setback, Ukraine eventually managed to retake some territory from Russia. However, Musk’s decision to shut down Starlink coverage, which was previously unreported, has raised questions about his role in the conflict.

The reason behind Musk’s decision remains unclear, but some sources suggest it stemmed from his fears that Ukrainian gains might trigger a nuclear response from Russia. The incident has reportedly unsettled U.S. military and foreign policy officials, who had been working to ensure Starlink support for Ukrainian forces.

Despite the reported disruption, Starlink continues to be operational in Ukraine, and the Ukrainian military still relies on it for connectivity.

Why It Matters: Musk’s alleged decision to disable Starlink coverage during a pivotal moment in the Ukraine-Russia conflict stands in sharp contrast to his public support for Ukraine, including his earlier move to provide Starlink access to the country's military.

It also adds to the series of events that have put Musk, SpaceX, and Ukraine in the spotlight. Earlier this year, Musk accused Ukraine of a massive cyberattack on his social media platform, X. This was followed by a threat by the Trump administration to cut Ukraine’s access to Starlink over a minerals dispute.

