Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) issued a stark warning to China, India, and Brazil, indicating that they could face severe economic consequences for continuing to purchase Russian oil.

What Happened: In an interview with Fox News on Monday, Graham discussed the potential for a meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing this September, as suggested by the Kremlin. He also highlighted the impact of Trump’s recent actions on Iran and the potential for further measures against Russia.

The Graham also criticized Putin’s actions, accusing him of trying to rebuild the former Soviet Union and annexing countries that don’t belong to him.

Graham stated, “Trump has been tough on Iran. He was incredibly dangerous, but they are in a weakened state. Putin, your turn is coming.”

He went on to explain that Trump plans to impose 100% tariffs on the three countries that purchase the majority of Russian oil – China, India, and Brazil. This move would punish them for supporting Putin’s regime and could force them to choose between their economic ties with the U.S. and their support for Russia. He expressed confidence that they would opt for the former.

“China, India, and Brazil, those three countries buy about 80% of cheap Russian oil. That’s what keeps Putin’s war machine going. President Trump is gonna put a 100% tariff on all of those countries, punishing them for helping Putin,” stated Graham.

Graham also stated that while Putin can withstand sanctions, the proposed tariffs would have a significant impact on the economies of China, India, and Brazil. He urged these nations to rethink their support for Russian oil trade.

Why It Matters: The tension between the U.S. and Russia has been escalating, with Trump criticizing Putin for his actions in Ukraine and signaling a possible shift towards stricter sanctions. The Kremlin, however, did not rule out a meeting between Trump and Putin in Beijing.

Furthermore, the U.S. Senate is considering the Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025, which could have significant implications for the global economy, as noted by economist Craig Shapiro. The proposed 500% tariff on Russia could rattle energy stocks and have ‘major negative implications’ on the global economy.

Meanwhile, the U.S and India have been trying to work out a deal. However, prospects for an interim trade deal between India and the U.S. before the August 1 deadline appear unlikely, as negotiations remain stalled over tariff reductions on key agricultural and dairy products, reported Reuters on Tuesday.

Although President Trump had threatened a 26% tariff on Indian imports in April, he paused the move to allow talks, but that pause expires on August 1. Unlike over 20 other countries, India has not yet received a formal tariff notice.

