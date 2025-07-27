Public Opinion Divided Over Donald Trump's Tax-And-Spending Law, New Poll Reveals

According to a recent poll conducted by the Wall Street Journal, a significant skepticism among Americans towards President Donald Trump‘s tax-and-spending law.

What Happened: The poll, which ran from July 16 to July 20, 2025, indicates that the law has only 42% support, with 52% opposition. The negative sentiment is particularly strong among Democrats, with 94% expressing disapproval.

Additionally, 12% of Republicans and 54% of independents also oppose the law. A significant 70% of respondents believe the law will favor the wealthy, while a mere 7% think it will negatively impact this group.

The tax law is perceived as favoring the wealthy and large corporations, potentially to the detriment of the less fortunate and the federal budget.

Expectations are high that the legislation will negatively affect the poor, the working class, Social Security beneficiaries, the U.S. economy, Medicaid recipients, nutrition-assistance recipients, and the federal budget deficit. The Congressional Budget Office projects that the law will increase budget deficits by $3.4 trillion through 2034.

Despite the skepticism, Republicans maintain their confidence in the law’s potential benefits for Americans. They emphasize its provisions for border security, energy production, and tax cuts.

They argue that Democrats effectively voted for tax increases by opposing the tax-cut extensions. Public opinion on the legislation’s impact is mixed, providing opportunities for both parties to shape perceptions.

The poll also reveals potential avenues for Republicans to promote the law, with new tax cuts, including Trump’s “no tax on tips” policy, receiving strong support.

Conversely, Democrats view the law as a key issue for the upcoming midterm elections and are planning events to highlight its perceived downsides. They believe that a successful outreach over the next 15 months could lead to a rejection of the Republican majority.

Why It Matters: The mixed public opinion on the tax-and-spending law underscores the political divide in the country. The law’s perceived favoritism towards the wealthy and corporations could potentially influence the upcoming midterm elections, with Democrats planning to leverage this sentiment.

Meanwhile, Republicans are banking on the law’s tax cuts and other provisions to sway public opinion in their favor. The next 15 months will be crucial in shaping the political landscape, as both parties vie for public support.

