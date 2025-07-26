Exiled Iranian Prince Reza Pahlavi Claims 50,000 Defectors Have Joined His Movement To Topple Tehran Regime

According to a report, approximately 50,000 officials have reportedly joined a platform led by an opposition figure, aimed at overthrowing the Tehran regime.

What Happened: Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran’s last monarch, has established a secure platform for regime defectors to register and access information on campaign strategies.

Launched a month ago, the platform has seen a substantial number of registrations, predominantly from Iran’s military, paramilitary, and security forces. Pahlavi, often dubbed Iran’s “crown prince” by his followers, mentioned that the registration numbers are still being verified.

As per the report by Politico, Pahlavi also stated that a separate website for ordinary Iranian citizens to express their interest in joining the national campaign against the regime will be launched soon.

"There's tens of thousands, the last estimate is over 50,000 at least, maybe more. Every week we have additional numbers coming. Clearly we have to analyze the data, it's an arduous process, it will take some time, but the signals are quite strong. We have received tremendous response, and of course we are giving top priority to key elements within those designated segments that I mentioned," he told the outlet.

He disclosed plans for a conference in Munich on Saturday, where at least 500 opposition supporters, including activists, artists, and athletes, will gather.

The conference is designed to bolster the morale of the regime’s opponents in Iran, who can follow the proceedings online via unauthorized internet services.

While Pahlavi has expressed his willingness to lead Iran’s transition to democracy if the Islamic Republic regime falls, critics argue that he has not done enough to unify the various groups within the Iranian opposition during his 46 years in exile.

Why It Matters: The mass defection of officials to Pahlavi’s platform indicates a growing dissatisfaction with the current regime within Iran’s official ranks.

The planned conference in Munich and the upcoming website for ordinary citizens further demonstrate the escalating momentum of the opposition movement.

However, the effectiveness of these efforts and Pahlavi’s ability to unify the opposition remain to be seen. The future political landscape of Iran hinges on these developments, with potential global implications.

