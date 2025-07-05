Trump Reportedly Told Iran It Was OK To Strike Back After US Attack: 'I Said, 'Go Ahead, I Understand''

President Donald Trump reportedly allowed Iranian leaders to launch a retaliatory attack on a U.S. military base in Qatar in response to the U.S. bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities.

What Happened: Trump disclosed this information during a rally in Des Moines, Iowa. He shared that Iran had communicated their plan to “take 14 shots” at a U.S. base as a counteraction to the U.S.’s bombing of their nuclear facilities. Trump’s response was, “Go ahead, I understand.”

According to a Fox News report, Trump said, "You know, they called me to tell me they have to take a shot at us. This was Iran, very respectful. That means they respect us. Because we dropped 14 bombs, they said we'd like to take 14 shots at you. I said, ‘Go ahead, I understand.'”

Trump said that the Iranians had detailed the location of the attack, the military base in Qatar, and even requested a suitable time for the attack. The base was subsequently evacuated, leaving only four gunners who successfully intercepted all 14 missiles.

“They said where they'd do it. I said good. We emptied out the fort, it was a beautiful military base in Qatar, who treated us really fantastically well, and they said, ‘Sir, 1 o'clock okay?’ I said it was fine, we could make it later, and we had nobody but four gunners. We had four. They call them gunners and they shoot the Patriots, they shoot the missiles up, it's hard to believe,” Trump further added.

After the Iranian missile attack, Trump expressed gratitude for Iran’s “very weak response” and reported no American casualties or significant damage. He thanked Iran for the early notice, which he claimed prevented any loss of life or injuries.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said, "I want to thank Iran for giving us early notice, which made it possible for no lives to be lost, and nobody to be injured. Perhaps Iran can now proceed to Peace and Harmony in the Region, and I will enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Trump’s admission received some criticism. Josh Marshall of Talking Points Memo wrote, “Wouldn't that represent the most shocking dereliction of duty one could imagine for the commander-in-chief?” He added, “What would have happened if a Democratic president, particularly one named Joe Biden, had said he let a foreign adversary fire on an American military installation?”

Why It Matters: This incident marks a significant shift in the U.S.-Iran relations, as it shows a level of communication and understanding between the two nations that has been absent in recent years.

Trump’s decision to allow the retaliation, and his subsequent appreciation of Iran’s “weak response”, could be seen as an attempt to de-escalate tensions in the region.

His call for peace and harmony, and urging Israel to follow suit, further underscores this intent.

Image: Shutterstock