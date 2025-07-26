New Jersey US Attorney Fired After Being Chosen Over Former Trump Lawyer Alina Habba

The U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, Desiree Leigh Grace, has been dismissed by the Justice Department.

What Happened: The Justice Department announced the termination of Desiree Leigh Grace from her position as the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey. This move followed the decision of federal judges in the state to select Grace over President Donald Trump‘s nominee, Alina Habba.

Earlier in March, Trump had appointed Habba as the interim U.S. Attorney for New Jersey. However, the federal judges in the state decided against making Habba the permanent top federal prosecutor, reports ABC News.

Following this decision, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Grace’s dismissal, stating, “This Department of Justice does not tolerate rogue judges — especially when they threaten the President’s core Article II powers.”

Before her promotion, Grace had served as Habba’s first assistant. Habba, who was awaiting Senate confirmation, saw her 120-day term as interim U.S. Attorney come to an end this week.

Under current law, district judges have the authority to appoint a United States attorney if the president’s nominee does not receive Senate approval within 120 days.

It remains to be seen whether the Trump administration will seek Senate confirmation for Habba.

Why It Matters: This incident underscores the ongoing tension between the Trump administration and the federal judiciary. The dismissal of Grace, following her selection over Trump’s pick, highlights the administration’s assertive stance on its nomination prerogatives.

This could potentially set a precedent for future appointments and dismissals, impacting the balance of power between the executive branch and the judiciary.

Image: Shutterstock/Joe Tabacca