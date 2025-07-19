Gen X Voters Boost Donald Trump's Approval Rating — Here's What's Driving It

President Donald Trump‘s approval rating has surged among Generation X voters, a recent poll has revealed.

What Happened: The CNN/SSRS survey indicated a 23-point rise in Trump’s popularity among voters aged 50 to 64 since April. This age group, which falls under the Generation X demographic (born between 1965-1980), is currently the only cohort where Trump holds a net positive approval rating.

The poll, conducted July 10-13, sampled 1,057 voters from various age groups. The findings revealed that 55 percent of Gen X voters approve of Trump, while 45 percent disapprove, resulting in a net approval rating of +10 among this group.

This increase in approval could potentially bolster Trump’s standing within the Republican Party as he prepares for the November 2026 midterm elections.

However, other polls suggest a less favorable overall approval rating for Trump. A Tyson Group poll showed Trump at 45 percent approval and 51 percent disapproval overall. The latest CNN/SSRS poll also showed Trump’s overall approval rating at net -16.

Thomas Whalen, an associate professor at Boston University, pointed out to Newsweek that Trump’s strong grip on middle-aged voters could be crucial, as this demographic is traditionally more likely to vote.

Nonetheless, he questioned the long-term sustainability of this support.

Why It Matters: The rise in approval rating among Gen X voters could be a significant factor for Trump’s political future. This demographic, known for its higher voter turnout, could potentially influence the outcome of the November 2026 midterm elections.

However, the overall approval rating for Trump remains less favorable, indicating a divided public opinion.

The sustainability of this support from Gen X voters remains uncertain, as noted by Thomas Whalen, raising questions about the long-term political implications for Trump.

