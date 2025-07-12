Trump Vs Musk: Sam Altman Saw the Signs: 'Elon Busts Up With Everybody, That's What He Does'

Elon Musk has found himself at odds with President Donald Trump, a situation that was foreseen by Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI.

The disagreement has been triggered by Musk’s criticism of the Trump administration and the President’s subsequent threat to pull government subsidies from Musk’s business ventures.

The alliance between Musk and Trump has been strained following Musk’s critique of the White House’s decision-making.

Musk was particularly critical of Trump’s Big, Beautiful Bill, claiming it reversed all the budgetary efficiencies achieved by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and would push the country deeper into debt.

Altman, who had a falling out with Musk in 2018, was not taken aback by the development. Talking to reporters he said, “Elon busts up with everybody, that's what he does.”

Altman and Musk were among the founding partners of OpenAI, but their relationship deteriorated over time, resulting in Musk’s exit from the company.

After the fallout, Trump expressed his disappointment in Musk and threatened to withdraw government subsidies from Musk’s private ventures. Despite the disagreement, former Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told Fortune that a fallout between the two influential figures was inevitable.

Musk has yet to comment on the fallout. In the meantime, Altman is also dealing with challenges from other tech giants, including Mark Zuckerberg‘s super intelligence research lab at Meta, which has been poaching talent from OpenAI.

The fallout between Musk and Trump could have significant implications for Musk’s businesses, particularly Tesla, which has benefited from government subsidies.

The strained relationship could also impact the broader tech industry, given both Musk’s and Trump’s influence.

Furthermore, the ongoing talent war between OpenAI and Meta underscores the intense competition in the tech industry, particularly in the field of artificial intelligence.

