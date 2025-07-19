Six in 10 Believe Trump's New Tax and Spending Bill Will Benefit Wealthy, Hurt Low-Income Groups

A majority of Americans now believes that the newly passed Republican tax and spending bill primarily favors the wealthy, contradicting GOP claims that the legislation is designed to benefit the working class.

What Happened: A poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research revealed that approximately two-thirds of U.S. adults anticipate that the new tax law will primarily benefit the rich.

The survey also discovered that around 60% of participants believe the law will negatively impact low-income individuals.

Despite the GOP’s portrayal of the legislation as a tax cut for all Americans, Democrats have counter-argued that the wealthiest will reap the most benefits, pointing to cuts in Medicaid and food assistance programs.

The survey results suggest that Republicans may need to work harder to convince the public, as President Donald Trump‘s approval rating on government spending has seen a decline since spring.

The majority of respondents are aware of the new law, and those with more knowledge about it are more inclined to believe it favors the wealthy.

Concerns have been voiced regarding potential impacts on caregivers and low-income individuals, who fear losing access to essential services such as day care and food stamps.

Interestingly, even among Republicans, many concur that the wealthy are likely to benefit more from the tax and spending law. Approximately half believe the law will favor the rich over the middle-class or low-income individuals.

Despite these perceptions, Democrats and independents are more likely than Republicans to believe the law could harm them personally.

The poll also suggests that the high cost of the law may be influencing public opinion, with many Americans believing the government is overspending.

Why It Matters: This shift in public opinion could have significant political implications. If the perception that the GOP tax bill favors the wealthy persists, it could influence voter behavior in future elections. Furthermore, it could affect public support for future tax and spending legislation proposed by the GOP.

The findings of this poll highlight the importance of clear communication and transparency in policy-making, as public perception can greatly impact the success and acceptance of legislation.

