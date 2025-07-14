Chris Christie Says Trump, Not Pam Bondi Pulled The Plug On Epstein Memo: 'When You Start The Fire, Sometimes You Can't Put It Out'

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (R) says it’s the White House and not Attorney General Pam Bondi who pulled the plug on publicly releasing a Justice Department review that discredits popular conspiracy theories about Jeffrey Epstein's death and any supposed "client list."

What Happened: Christie told ABC's "This Week" that President Donald Trump is now rallying to Bondi's defense because the decision collides with campaign-trail promises of transparency and has enraged high-profile supporters who still want every document unsealed.

“What Donald Trump is learning is when you start the fire, sometimes you can’t put it out,” Christie said, claiming Trump shields Bondi because releasing the findings would anger supporters who believe murder or blackmail theories.

The 107-page review, finished June 30, reaffirmed Epstein's suicide and said names online were "unsubstantiated," according to a summary circulated late Friday. By Saturday, influencers Kash Patel, the FBI director, and Deputy Director Dan Bongino urged full disclosure, fueling talk that Bondi might resign.

See Also: Elon Musk Says Trump Wants Everyone To ‘Stop Talking’ About Epstein, Reiterates Demand That President ‘Just Release The Files’

Trump tried to tamp down the uproar in a Truth Social post Saturday night, calling Bondi "fantastic" and blaming "old media hoaxes" for the controversy. Reuters reported the president insisted "nobody cares about Epstein" and promised only to release material "consistent with law."

Why It Matters: Christie warned that the explanation won't satisfy the base, noting Patel and Bongino were hired because they echoed Trump's transparency vows during the 2024 campaign. “We cannot let the president off that easily. He benefited directly from it. He fueled it. He encouraged it. And he certainly didn’t stop it,” Christie went on to say to ABC.



Journalists and insiders now spotlight Bondi, Patel, and Bongino as the Trump administration battles an internal power struggle and the Epstein controversy. Cobb, a former insider, assures the public that Bondi will keep her post, shedding light on the administration's dynamics.

If Patel and Bongino walk away, their exits could dramatically reshape the White House power map.

Photo Courtesy: Christopher Halloran on Shutterstock.com

