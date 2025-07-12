Jeffrey Epstein Case: Ex-Trump White House Lawyer Says Pam Bondi Isn't Going Anywhere Amid Power Struggle

In the face of an ongoing power struggle within the Trump administration, the position of Attorney General Pam Bondi remains unthreatened, says Ty Cobb, a former White House lawyer.

What Happened: FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino were contemplating resignation if Bondi continues her tenure as attorney general. This development comes in the wake of a controversy related to the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Bondi, Patel, and Bongino had all pledged to disclose vital documents associated with Epstein, a deceased financier and a convicted sex offender.

However, a memo from the Department of Justice and FBI revealed that Epstein did not have the much-anticipated “client list” that many, including Trump supporters, believed he possessed.

The memo’s findings triggered a strong backlash from Trump’s supporters. Cobb, who served during Trump’s first administration, mentioned on CNN that President Donald Trump would certainly favor Bondi over Patel or Bongino.

"I think Patel clearly has gotten the message because he sort of silently sat on the sidelines and rallied behind the team concept that the White House and the Justice Department are trying to sell," Cobb said.

"And I think what you'll see is that Bongino has to come back from the weekend, and say, ‘Gee, sorry I had a bad day.’"

As per Cobb, if Bongino fails to express regret, “he’s gone.” He further underscored that Bondi’s position is secure, asserting, “Bondi’s not going.”

"And for a specific reason, which is Bondi, like Hegseth, is very senior to the other people in their departments who are screwing up. And while they've both been a huge embarrassment and done some just astonishing things, and for the history of the country, if he terminates one of them, he picked them,” Cobb said.

“And he put him in those senior positions, and it'll be a huge embarrassment to him. So, the further down the pecking order you go, if you're Trump, in his thinking, if somebody leaves that's further down, if it's not the top dog, it's not as big a reflection on him," he further added.

Why It Matters: The power struggle within the Trump administration and the controversy surrounding the Epstein case have put the spotlight on key figures like Bondi, Patel, and Bongino.

The assurance from Cobb, a former insider, about Bondi’s secure position, provides a glimpse into the dynamics of the administration. The potential resignations of Patel and Bongino could lead to significant shifts in the administration’s power structure.

The fallout from the Epstein case continues to have repercussions, influencing public opinion and the administration’s internal politics.

