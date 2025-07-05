Elon Musk Renews Demand for Jeffrey Epstein Files Release, Weeks After Alleging Trump Is Named in Them

Elon Musk has once again demanded the release of the unredacted Jeffrey Epstein files. This comes in the wake of his allegations against President Donald Trump.

What Happened: Musk’s renewed call for transparency comes in the aftermath of his accusations that Trump’s name features in the Epstein files. His demand was a response to MAGA activist Scott Presler‘s call on X to “Release the unredacted Epstein files.”

Musk’s demand was made just hours before the House was set to vote on Trump’s tax bill earlier this week. Musk has expressed concerns that the bill could lead to “debt slavery” in the U.S. This follows a disagreement between Musk and Trump last month over the president’s “pork-filled” signature megabill.

Despite facing criticism for releasing Epstein files that contained already public information, Musk maintains that the “real reason” the documents remain sealed is due to Trump’s alleged involvement in Epstein’s crimes.

Trump, who was friends with Epstein for decades before their relationship soured, has consistently denied any knowledge of Epstein’s abuse. Despite this, Musk continues to assert that “The truth will come out.”

Earlier this week, Trump reignited his feud with Musk, threatening to involve the Department of Government Efficiency against him and suggesting Musk may have to “go back to South Africa.”

Why It Matters: Musk’s renewed call for the release of the Epstein files underscores his commitment to transparency and accountability.

His allegations against Trump, if proven, could have significant political implications.

Furthermore, the ongoing feud between Musk and Trump could potentially impact future legislation and regulatory decisions affecting Musk’s businesses, including Tesla Inc.

