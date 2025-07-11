U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has expressed optimism about the possibility of a summit between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping this year, following “constructive” discussions with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

What Happened: Rubio, during a meeting with Wang at an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) gathering in Kuala Lumpur, described the talks as “very constructive and positive,” reported the South China Morning Post on Friday.

He acknowledged the differences between the U.S. and China but expressed optimism that the two countries can reach strategic stability and find common ground for cooperation.

When asked about the likelihood of a Trump-Xi meeting this year, Rubio said, “the odds are high,” but emphasized the need to “build the right atmosphere and the right deliverables.” He also stressed the importance of establishing a constructive baseline for continued dialogue on various issues.

This marked the first in-person meeting between the two diplomats since Rubio assumed office in January. Although he didn't disclose specific topics, Rubio emphasized that the meeting wasn't intended to negotiate contentious issues like Taiwan, but to foster improved communication and trust.

Why It Matters: Rubio’s optimistic outlook on a potential Trump-Xi summit comes amid escalating trade tensions between the two global powers. The U.S. and China have been at odds over trade policies, with China warning against the re-imposition of substantial U.S. tariffs on its goods and threatening retaliation against countries that cut it out of their supply chains.

Despite the trade and tariff-related turbulence, China’s total exports have increased 4.8% according to official figures, with a significant rise in exports to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and through countries like Vietnam and Indonesia. This indicates potential efforts by China to circumvent the current U.S. trade and tariff regime.

Meanwhile, China’s Yi has reportedly expressed concerns to the European Union about a potential Russian defeat in the ongoing Ukraine conflict, amid fears that the U.S. and Trump would shift their focus entirely to China if Russia were to lose. This is a deviation from China’s usual assertion that it is “not a party” to the war.

