Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang To Meet Trump At White House Ahead Of Crucial China Visit: Report

Nvidia Corp. NVDA CEO Jensen Huang will meet President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday, one day before the chip designer’s head plans to visit China.

What Happened: The high-stakes meeting comes as Nvidia’s market capitalization closed above $4 trillion for the first time Thursday, making it the world’s most valuable company and cementing its status as Wall Street’s most sought-after AI stock.

Details of the Trump-Huang discussions were not immediately available, Reuters reported, citing sources.

The timing is critical as Huang has openly criticized export restrictions the Trump administration imposed in April that stopped Nvidia from selling its H20 chip designed for the Chinese market. Huang previously called the restrictions “a springboard to global success” setback.

Nvidia and the White House did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

See Also: Marco Rubio Holds Talks With China’s Wang Yi At East Asia Summit Amid Escalating US-China Trade Tensions

Why It Matters: The export curbs cost the artificial intelligence chipmaker $2.5 billion in sales during the first quarter, with Nvidia expecting an $8 billion revenue hit in the second quarter. The company has removed China from its revenue and profit forecasts following the stringent U.S. trade restrictions.

Nvidia’s $4 trillion valuation surpasses the combined market capitalization of Meta Platforms Inc. META at $1.82 trillion, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. BRK at $1.03 trillion and Tesla Inc. TSLA at $980 billion.

The meeting underscores the delicate balance between national security concerns and maintaining global market leadership in AI semiconductors. Recent intelligence reports suggest Chinese AI company DeepSeek has found workarounds to access large volumes of Nvidia’s H100 chips despite export bans.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock