China Expresses Concern To EU Over Russia's Potential Defeat In Ukraine Conflict Amid Fears That Trump Would Do 'This': Report

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has reportedly expressed concern to the European Union about a potential Russian defeat in the ongoing Ukraine conflict, contradicting China’s public stance on the matter.

What Happened: Wang conveyed to the EU’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, that Beijing is apprehensive about the United States and President Donald Trump shifting its entire focus to China if Russia were to lose in Ukraine. This is a deviation from China’s usual assertion that it is “not a party” to the war, according to a report by the South China Morning Post.

Wang also refuted claims that China was providing material support to Russia’s war efforts, either financially or militarily. He maintained that if China were involved, the conflict would have concluded long ago.

Wang’s remarks, delivered during a lengthy debate on various geopolitical and commercial issues, have raised concerns among EU officials. Some interpret Wang’s statement as indicating that while China did not initiate the war, its continuation may serve Beijing’s strategic interests as long as the U.S. remains engaged in Ukraine.

The ongoing war in Ukraine remains a key source of tension between China and the EU, as the bloc has accused Beijing of providing dual-use goods to Russia. Nevertheless, China has continued to strengthen its diplomatic and economic relationship with Moscow, causing growing frustration among European countries.

Why It Matters: The Chinese government’s private acknowledgment of the potential consequences of a Russian loss in Ukraine is significant in the context of recent developments.

This revelation comes shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his disappointment over an unproductive call with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discussed bolstering Ukraine’s air defense capabilities with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The U.S. has frequently threatened to withdraw support for Kyiv and is often viewed in Europe as leaning toward a pro-Russian stance. Meanwhile, the Pentagon has paused shipments of certain air defense missiles and precision weapons to Ukraine due to concerns about depleting U.S. stockpiles, according to Politico.

In June, the Kremlin had expressed appreciation for Trump’s efforts to help resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The acknowledgment of China’s concerns about a potential Russian loss in Ukraine adds another layer to the complex geopolitical dynamics at play in the region.

Image via Shutterstock

