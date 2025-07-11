Marco Rubio Holds Talks With China's Wang Yi At East Asia Summit Amid Escalating US-China Trade Tensions

Marco Rubio, the U.S. Secretary of State, met with Wang Yi, China’s Foreign Minister, in Kuala Lumpur on Friday. This meeting comes at a time of escalating trade tensions between the two global powers.

What Happened: Rubio’s visit to Malaysia marks his first trip to Asia since taking office. He is attending the East Asia Summit and ASEAN Regional Forum, where he is engaging with counterparts from Japan, China, South Korea, Russia, Australia, India, the European Union, and Southeast Asian states, reported Reuters.

The meeting with Wang Yi is taking place amidst a global escalation over President Donald Trump‘s tariffs. China has warned the U.S. against re-imposing substantial tariffs on its goods next month and has threatened to retaliate against countries that cut China out of their supply chains.

Rubio’s visit is part of a broader effort to shift U.S. focus towards the Indo-Pacific region and away from the conflicts in the Middle East and Europe that have dominated the Trump administration’s attention. However, this effort has been overshadowed by the recent announcement of significant U.S. tariffs on several Asian countries and U.S. allies.

Analysts believe that Rubio will use this visit to emphasize that the U.S. remains a more reliable partner than China, its primary strategic rival.

The State Department confirmed that Rubio also met with counterparts from Thailand, Cambodia, and Indonesia during his visit to Malaysia.

Why It Matters: The meeting between Rubio and Wang Yi comes at a crucial time in global trade relations. The U.S. has been intensifying its trade policies, as evidenced by the recent announcement of steep tariffs on several Asian countries and U.S. allies.

These concerns were echoed by former Vice President Mike Pence, who warned that the U.S.’s tariff escalations risk alienating its allies, potentially weakening its position in the ongoing trade disputes.

The U.S.’s trade tensions with China have also led to significant shifts in global trade patterns, with China’s exports to the U.S. plunging over 43% year-over-year in May.

