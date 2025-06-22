Outrage Mounts Over Trump's Appointment of 22-Year-Old to Terrorism Unit Amid Iran Crisis

In a move that has drawn widespread criticism, President Donald Trump has appointed 22-year-old Thomas Fugate to a critical terrorism-prevention role, amidst rising tensions with Iran.

What Happened: Fugate, who previously worked as a landscaper and grocery clerk, has been tasked with overseeing the Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships (CP3) at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

This appointment comes at a time when the U.S. is preparing for potential Iranian terrorist attacks following a U.S. military strike on three Iranian nuclear sites.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) voiced his criticism of the appointment on X, highlighting Fugate’s lack of experience in counter-terrorism. “22 years old. Recent work experience: landscaping/grocery clerk. Never worked a day in counter-terrorism. But he's a BIG Trump fan. So he got the job,” Murphy stated.

Pro Publica’s investigation revealed that Fugate secured the job in May, succeeding William Braniff, an Army veteran with over twenty years of national security experience.

Braniff resigned in protest of cuts to CP3. Critics are concerned about the decision to assign Fugate to such a crucial role, especially given the current geopolitical scenario.

Political observers are questioning the president's decision to entrust a 22-year-old with a critical role—especially as the position has taken on even greater importance recently.

Why It Matters: The appointment of a young individual with no counter-terrorism experience to a key role in terrorism prevention has raised eyebrows, particularly in the context of escalating tensions with Iran.

The decision reflects a broader trend of political appointments based on loyalty rather than experience. This could potentially undermine the effectiveness of the DHS in preventing terrorist attacks and safeguarding national security.

The move also raises questions about the administration’s prioritization of national security amidst geopolitical tensions.

Image: Shutterstock/chrisdorney