Lisa Murkowski Defends Alaska Carveouts As Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders And Rand Paul Condemn Trump's 'Big Beautiful' Bill: 'Not Good Enough For The Rest Of Our Nation'

On Tuesday, Senate Republicans' narrow passage of President Donald Trump's massive tax-and-spending package is drawing sharp reactions from both sides of the aisle.

What Happened: Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) took to X, formerly Twitter, and said the bill was "one of the hardest votes I have taken," citing key wins for Alaska, including Coast Guard investment. Still, she warned, "It is not good enough for the rest of our nation—and we all know it."

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) also took to X and said, "This fight isn’t over. Donald Trump's ‘Big Beautiful Bill' is headed to the House, and we have the power to stop it."

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who has previously slammed the bill for helping the rich and harming working families, offered an amendment to expand Medicare by cutting drug prices, but Republicans blocked it.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) also took to social media and said he offered to support the bill if it included a 90% debt ceiling reduction. "Congress chose to sell out taxpayers instead," he wrote. "Only once the bill is released will we know what the true price was."

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) praised the bill for having the largest-ever investment in border security. "The One Big Beautiful Bill we just passed in the Senate will deliver the largest investment ever in border security and make this possible."

Why It's Important: The Senate passed the legislation in a 51-50 vote, with Vice President JD Vance breaking the tie. The bill, dubbed the "Big Beautiful Bill" by Trump, includes sweeping tax cuts, record border security funding and controversial changes to welfare programs. It could add $3.3 trillion to the national debt.

The bill now goes to the House of Representatives, where Republicans have a slim majority, so the final vote is expected to be very close. Trump wants to sign this bill into law by July 4th.

