Trump Says Israel Ready For 60 Day Ceasefire In Gaza, Hopes Hamas Takes The Deal Because It Won't 'Get Better'

President Donald Trump has proposed a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza, with Israel’s agreement. The proposal will be delivered to Hamas by mediators from Qatar and Egypt.

What Happened: Trump, in a social media post on Tuesday, urged Hamas, an Iran-backed militant group, to accept the “final proposal” for a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza. According to Reuters' report, the proposal will be presented to Hamas by representatives from Qatar and Egypt. Trump stated that Israel has agreed to the conditions for the ceasefire.

Screenshot From Donald Trump’s Truth Social Account

The U.S. President is scheduled to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday. The two leaders are expected to discuss the ongoing conflict in Gaza, which began on October 7th, 2023.

See Also: Anthony Pompliano Says Bitcoin To Reach ‘A Gazillion’ Driven By Massive Money Printing In A Heated Economy

Trump expressed hope that a ceasefire-for-hostages agreement can be reached next week between Israel and Hamas. However, Israel has made it clear that the war can only end if Hamas is disarmed and dismantled, a condition Hamas has refused to accept.

Why It Matters: The proposal comes after a series of events that have escalated tensions in the region. Earlier in June, Trump and Netanyahu were reported to be working on a plan to end the ongoing war in Gaza and expand the Abraham Accords. This proposal would require Israel to commit to supporting a future Palestinian state.

The proposed ceasefire comes at a crucial time, with the Middle East facing heightened tensions. Just last week, Israel accused Iran of violating a U.S.-brokered ceasefire, sparking concerns about the durability of the truce.

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: Joey Sussman on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.