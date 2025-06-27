Trump And Israel's Netanyahu Working On Plan To End Gaza War, Expand Abraham Accords: Report

U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are reportedly working on a plan to end the ongoing war in Gaza and expand the Abraham Accords, with new countries joining the peace agreement.

What Happened: The plan, as reported by Israel Hayom, would require Israel to commit to supporting a future Palestinian state. This proposal was discussed during a phone call between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, stated The Times Of Israel.

The leaders have reportedly agreed to bring the Gaza war to an end within a two-week timeline, which would require Israel to cease its military operations and Hamas to release the remaining 50 hostages. Following this, the leadership of the Palestinian group would be exiled, and the governance of the war-ravaged region would be jointly undertaken by four Arab nations, including the UAE and Egypt.

The plan also includes provisions for the rehabilitation of the Gaza Strip, absorption of Gazans wishing to emigrate by several undisclosed countries and Israel’s backing for a future two-state solution contingent on reforms by the Palestinian Authority. In exchange, Washington would acknowledge Israeli sovereignty over certain areas of the West Bank.

Once the war ends and Israel reaffirms its commitment to a two-state solution, Saudi Arabia and Syria are expected to establish diplomatic ties with Israel under the Abraham Accords, with other Arab and Muslim countries likely to follow.

Why It Matters: This development comes amid other significant events in the region. Trump recently urged Israel to cancel or pardon Netanyahu’s corruption trial, calling it a “witch hunt.” This public support from Trump could have implications for the Israeli political landscape.

Meanwhile, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren recently raised concerns about a proposal to redirect $500 million from USAID to the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a controversial organization. This proposal, if implemented, could have a significant impact on the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.






















