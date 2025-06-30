Elon Musk's Birthday Wish: Kill The Bill Before It Kills The Economy

On June 28, his 54th birthday, Elon Musk didn't post celebratory photos or launch a new product.

Instead, he launched another blistering denunciation of President Donald Trump's sweeping tax and spending bill, calling it "utterly insane and destructive" in a post on X (formerly Twitter)—an attack that reignited a political feud and underscored a deeper ideological rift between two of the most influential figures in American public life.

The legislation in question, nicknamed the "Big, Beautiful Bill" by the Trump administration, is a nearly 1,000-page proposal that combines deep tax cuts with significant spending reductions and industry-specific subsidies. The bill, which passed the House by a narrow margin in May, is now under intense scrutiny in the Senate, where Republican leaders are racing to meet Trump's self-imposed July 4 deadline.

Read More: 54 Things You Might Not Know About Elon Musk

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO’s criticism wasn't subtle. "The latest Senate draft bill will destroy millions of jobs in America and cause immense strategic harm to our country," he wrote in an X post on June 28. "It gives handouts to industries of the past while severely damaging industries of the future".

His comments came just hours before the Senate was scheduled to vote on whether to open debate on the bill. Musk, who previously served as head of the now-defunct Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has been increasingly vocal in his opposition since leaving the administration in May.

Musk's latest broadside wasn’t a one-off outburst. It was the culmination of a month-long escalation that began on June 3, when Musk first labeled the legislation a "disgusting abomination". What followed was a public unraveling of the Musk-Trump alliance, complete with televised rebukes, social media barbs, and threats to sever political and financial ties.

But beyond the spectacle lies a more consequential question: What does Musk's opposition signal about the future of U.S. economic policy—and the fragile coalition behind it?

What's In The Big, Beautiful Bill?

The legislation combines sweeping tax cuts with deep spending reductions and targeted subsidies for fossil fuels, defense, and border enforcement. It also raises the debt ceiling by $5 trillion—the largest single increase in U.S. history.

While the bill passed the House in May, it has faced turbulence in the Senate, where moderate Republicans have balked at its impact on the deficit and the rollback of clean energy incentives. Musk's intervention has only intensified that pressure.

Musk's critique aligns with concerns raised by economists and industry leaders. Jesse Jenkins, an energy systems engineer at Princeton, called the bill's energy provisions "truly so bad," noting that automakers, utilities, and manufacturers alike oppose them. The Joint Committee on Taxation estimates the bill's tax provisions alone would reduce federal revenue by more than $4 trillion over the next decade.

Read More: Bernie Sanders Slams Trump’s Bill As ‘The Most Dangerous Piece of Legislation In Modern History'

According to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), the bill would increase the federal deficit by more than $3 trillion over the next decade. While proponents argue that the tax cuts will spur growth, critics—including some within the GOP—warn that the deficit impact could be severe.

Musk Warns Of ‘Political Suicide For The Republican Party’

Musk's opposition isn't limited to clean energy. He has framed the bill as a threat to American competitiveness. "It's political suicide for the Republican Party," he wrote, citing a poll by the Tarrance Group that reportedly shows declining support for the bill among independent voters. By favoring legacy sectors like coal and oil, the outspoken entrepreneur argues, the legislation undermines innovation in AI, space, and advanced manufacturing—areas where the U.S. is competing globally.

The tech billionaire’s opposition carries weight not just because of his platform—he is the most-followed person on X—but because of his political capital. He was the largest individual donor to Trump's 2024 campaign, contributing over $250 million. He also briefly served as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a role in which he led aggressive reductions in the federal workforce and spending cuts.

What Happens Next?

The Senate remains divided. With a razor-thin Republican majority, any defections could derail the bill. Musk's high-profile opposition may embolden moderate GOP senators who are already uneasy about the bill's deficit impact and industry favoritism.

Meanwhile, Musk's birthday broadside has dominated headlines, shifting attention from legislative details to the broader question of who shapes economic policy in 2025: elected officials or billionaire technocrats.

As the Senate prepares for a critical vote, one thing is clear—Musk's birthday wish wasn't for cake or candles. It was for Congress to kill the bill before, in his words, it kills the economy.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock