President Donald Trump revealed a peace agreement on June 27 between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, aimed at halting long-standing violence in eastern Congo and unlocking U.S.-backed economic development in the region.

The treaty announcement follows rising international concern over Rwanda’s alleged support of rebel forces destabilizing mineral-rich parts of eastern Congo.

The agreement comes as part of the Trump administration’s broader strategy to end global conflicts and facilitate American investment in strategic regions, USA Today reports.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio played a pivotal role in securing the deal, hosting a formal signing ceremony with Congolese Foreign Minister Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner and Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe at the State Department before bringing both diplomats to the Oval Office.

Eastern Congo has suffered decades of unrest, fueled by territorial disputes and competition over valuable natural resources like cobalt and copper, USA Today adds.

The DRC government blames the M23 rebel group—which the U.N. says is backed by Rwanda—for thousands of deaths and the displacement of more than 450,000 civilians this year alone. Rwanda denies any involvement.

Senior administration adviser Massad Boulos, who is also connected to Trump’s family, is reportedly in talks to secure mineral supply deals that could channel billions of dollars into the DRC’s economy.

The Trump administration sees peace as a pathway to stabilizing the region and boosting access to critical minerals essential for electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and national security.

This latest agreement builds on Trump’s efforts to broker ceasefires in Gaza and Ukraine.

According to State Department officials, the treaty covers a ceasefire, respect for borders, refugee return, and a regional economic framework—though they caution that real peace will depend on actual implementation on the ground.

