Pakistan has announced plans to nominate President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, citing his role in easing tensions between nuclear-armed neighbors India and Pakistan.

The proposal follows Trump’s unexpected declaration of a ceasefire in May, which came during a four-day standoff between the two South Asian rivals, reports Al Jazeera.

His intervention, Islamabad claims, helped de-escalate a situation that risked spiraling into war.

Islamabad praised Trump’s diplomatic approach, hailing his “strategic foresight” in engaging both capitals during the crisis.

According to a statement on X, the Pakistani government described Trump as a “genuine peacemaker” whose dialogue-driven strategy demonstrated a commitment to global stability.

However, India has challenged that narrative, maintaining that the ceasefire was a direct result of mutual military agreement and not foreign mediation.

New Delhi reaffirmed its position that it does not and will never accept third-party involvement in its disputes with Pakistan.

While Trump has frequently claimed he prevented a nuclear war and saved countless lives, his remarks have often been accompanied by frustration over what he sees as a lack of recognition, the report reads.

In a recent social media post, he listed several conflicts he said he resolved, including the Abraham Accords and Indo-Pak tensions, quipping that “I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize no matter what I do.”

The Nobel talk arrives as Pakistan’s top military officer, Field Marshal Asim Munir, dined with Trump at the White House—an unusual invitation while Pakistan’s civilian government remains in office.

Aljazeera adds that analysts believe the move may be aimed at currying favor with Trump, who remains a significant figure in global politics, especially as speculation swirls around his foreign policy intentions should he return to office.

Still, the nomination has sparked backlash within Pakistan.

Prominent journalist Talat Hussain criticized the move, pointing to Trump’s outspoken support of Israeli military actions in Gaza and aggressive rhetoric on Iran. “Israel’s sugar daddy in Gaza… isn’t a candidate for any prize,” Hussain wrote on X.

While some observers frame the nomination as shrewd realpolitik, others see it as pandering to Trump’s ego—a diplomatic gamble with mixed domestic reception.

