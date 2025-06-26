Trump Calls For Canceling Netanyahu's 'Witch-Hunt' Corruption Trial, Calls It A 'Travesty Of Justice'

President Donald Trump urged Israel on Wednesday to scrap Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial or grant a pardon “to a great hero," calling the proceedings a "witch hunt" on his Truth Social platform.

What Happened: Netanyahu, indicted in 2019 on bribery, fraud and breach-of-trust counts in three separate cases, began cross-examination in a Tel Aviv courtroom on June 3, according to Reuters. The court has scheduled the hearings to last about a year.

Trump wrote that the United States "saved Israel, and now it is going to be the United States of America that saves Bibi Netanyahu," using the premier's nickname.

“He deserves much better than this, and so does the State of Israel,” said Trump, adding, “Perhaps there is no one that I know who could have worked in better harmony with the President of the United States, ME, than Bibi Netanyahu.”

Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who alone can grant clemency, has repeatedly stated that he will not consider a pardon at this time and that no one has submitted a request, Al Jazeera reported.

Why It Matters: Trump's broadside came a day after he publicly chastised Israel for dropping what he called "the biggest load of bombs" on Iran only hours after agreeing to a U.S.-brokered cease-fire. The contrast highlights the president's volatile messaging toward a long-time ally as his administration navigates regional fallout from U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites and fresh efforts to restart nuclear talks.

Dismissal of the Israeli cases would erase potential penalties and spare Netanyahu from becoming the first sitting prime minister to face a criminal conviction, according to an older Reuters report. Prosecutors allege Israel's longest-serving premier accepted lavish gifts and advanced regulatory favors for media moguls. Netanyahu has pleaded not guilty and says the charges are politically motivated.

Photo Courtesy: noamgalai on Shutterstock.com

