Elizabeth Warren Presses Marco Rubio Over Potential $500 Million USAID Diversion To Controversial Gaza Foundation: Report

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) has reportedly confronted Secretary of State Marco Rubio about a proposal to redirect $500 million from USAID to the disputed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).

What Happened: Warren, in a letter to Rubio and USAID’s acting administrator, Kenneth Jackson, expressed concerns about the GHF, an organization that identifies itself as a humanitarian aid group, supported by both the Israeli and U.S. governments, reported The Guardian on Friday.

She pointed out that the GHF differs from traditional humanitarian organizations and raised concerns about its sources of funding, ties to the Trump Administration, reliance on private contractors and capacity to function as a neutral entity.

The White House did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

According to the publication, Warren requested clarification by July 2 on whether USAID is evaluating the allocation of any funds to the GHF, the terms of any potential agreement, and the nature of GHF's ties to the Boston Consulting Group (BCG). BCG is said to have assisted in setting up the GHF’s operations, but later withdrew its support following a scandal involving the GHF.

The GHF has faced setbacks, including being avoided by major aid groups and temporarily closing some food distribution centers due to security concerns. Former executive director Jake Wood resigned last month, citing challenges in maintaining the organization's independence from political influence.

Why It Matters: The GHF has been under scrutiny with multiple human rights organizations warning it of potential legal consequences.

On Monday, The Guardian reported that 15 international human rights organizations have warned the GHF and other private groups running humanitarian aid delivery in Gaza to cease their operations or face legal consequences amid accusations of war crimes, crimes against humanity, or genocide.

Meanwhile, another report from France 24 indicated that the GHF has requested $30 million in emergency aid from the Trump administration, citing a dire humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian territory and an urgent need for increased assistance.



Earlier this month, Bill Gates reportedly visited the White House to urge Rubio to reconsider proposed cuts to foreign aid, including $8.3 billion designated for USAID.

