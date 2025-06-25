Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is not shy when it comes to speaking out about the corruption within politics and his thoughts about President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk.

When asked what he would do as president on his first day in office, the two key figures may have been on his mind.

Sanders as President: Sanders ran as president in the 2016 and 2020 elections, finishing runner-up in the Democratic Party primary both times.

While Sanders may never run as president again, he couldn't help but share his answer for the hypothetical question of what he would do in office first, as reported by the New York Post.

During an appearance on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, host Joe Rogan asked Sanders, "What would you have done the first day in office?"

The question came after Rogan alluded to Sanders getting "derailed" in the 2016 election and having the party conspire against him.

After asking how many hours he had to explain his answer of what he would do in the first day, Sanders provided his best answer.

"Well, it's not just the first day in office," Sanders said. "I would have dealt with this campaign finance reform issue."

Sanders told Rogan it would be better for elections to be funded by the government giving every candidate the same amount of money to spend.

"Makes a lot more sense than having billionaires fund elections, which is what you got right now."

Sanders comments seemed to hint at the hundreds of millions of dollars donated by Tesla CEO Musk to help Trump win the 2024 presidential election.

The Senator brushed off concerns about taxpayers paying for the campaigns, saying it would be better than the current alternative.

"So all I'm saying is you got a corrupt campaign finance system, on both sides, which is rejecting the will of the American people and end up supporting powerful special interests," Sanders said. "And if we do not get a handle on that issue, I worry very much about the future of American democracy."

Did You Know?

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

Sanders Pushing for Change: Rogan asked Sanders if he would run for president again during the interview.

"I am 83 years of age. I'm not sure the American people would be too enthusiastic," Sanders answered.

Rogan didn't dismiss the idea, adding that Sanders was very "with it" and only a couple of years older than former President Joe Biden.

"Think of that. You could be off a lot worse," Rogan said.

Sanders, who didn't specifically rule out a run as president again, highlighted his "Fight Oligarchy" tour across the country that has shown support from both major political parties.

"There is growing dissatisfaction with the current politics in America, both parties, and people want a new vision, and people want a new vision for America."

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock