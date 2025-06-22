Better Dead Than Back To Taliban: Afghan Refugees Fear Forced Return Under Trump

Thousands of Afghan nationals residing in the United States may soon be deported as the Trump administration moves to revoke their temporary protected status, triggering widespread fear within the refugee community.

The Guardian reports that the policy shift removes Afghanistan from the TPS list, a classification that previously shielded Afghans from deportation and allowed them to work legally in the U.S.

This reversal has placed many at immediate risk, even those who supported American forces during the 20-year war.

Also Read: The Heart-Breaking Story Of Afghan Women Facing Deportation After Trump’s USAID Aid Cuts

Shir Agha Safi, who leads the non-profit Afghan Partners in Des Moines, Iowa, said community members are gripped by anxiety, drawing parallels with the recent deportations of Venezuelan migrants.

Safi said, “They would choose suicide over being tortured and killed by the Taliban,” the report adds.

The Department of Homeland Security, now under the leadership of Kristi Noem, has justified the change by claiming that Afghanistan’s security has improved.

A DHS statement cited a decrease in kidnappings and a rise in tourism as signs of stability.

However, critics point to the same report DHS references, which also highlights deteriorating civil conditions, suppression of legal systems, and widespread fear under Taliban rule.

The State Department continues to advise U.S. citizens against travel to Afghanistan, labeling it a high-risk zone due to threats of violence, terrorism, and arbitrary detentions, The Guardian adds.

Despite these warnings, DHS insists the country is safe enough to accept returning nationals.

Afghans initially gained TPS under the Biden administration in 2022 following the Taliban’s return to power.

Their status was already precarious before Trump’s re-election, but the new directive threatens to dismantle legal protections for thousands. Immigration advocates say the move could devastate families who have spent years integrating into American society.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: